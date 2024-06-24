Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity

SUR Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 13:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Collective Calling gala dinner, aptly named A Symphony of Cultures, was a resounding success, raising an impressive 14,000 euros towards their vital projects in Spain and Tanzania aimed at helping the homeless.

Held at the stunning Cortijo de Cortes in Benahavis, the evening was nothing short of magical, featuring a red carpet entrance that set the tone for an unforgettable night. Guests were treated to a spectacular horse show and a mesmerising flamenco fusion performance, adding a unique cultural flair to the event.

With 160 guests in attendance, the gala was headlined by the renowned Opulence Global and generously sponsored by Homerun Brokers, SVOY, and BRIGHT Marbella. The evening was a blend of elegance and purpose, showcasing the power of community and compassion.

For more information and to stay updated on future events, follow @Collective_Calling on social media.