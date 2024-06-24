Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity
Community spirit

Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity

The event was a resounding success, raising an impressive amount towards projects aimed at helping the homeless in Spain and Tanzania

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 24 June 2024, 13:38

Opciones para compartir

The Collective Calling gala dinner, aptly named A Symphony of Cultures, was a resounding success, raising an impressive 14,000 euros towards their vital projects in Spain and Tanzania aimed at helping the homeless.

Held at the stunning Cortijo de Cortes in Benahavis, the evening was nothing short of magical, featuring a red carpet entrance that set the tone for an unforgettable night. Guests were treated to a spectacular horse show and a mesmerising flamenco fusion performance, adding a unique cultural flair to the event.

SUR
Imagen principal - Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity
Imagen secundaria 1 - Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity
Imagen secundaria 2 - Glittering Collective Calling gala on the Costa raises 14,000 euros for charity

With 160 guests in attendance, the gala was headlined by the renowned Opulence Global and generously sponsored by Homerun Brokers, SVOY, and BRIGHT Marbella. The evening was a blend of elegance and purpose, showcasing the power of community and compassion.

For more information and to stay updated on future events, follow @Collective_Calling on social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 Malaga CF secure last-gasp play-off final victory to earn promotion back to Segunda
  3. 3 In photos and videos: Malaga CF's heroes given an epic welcome home
  4. 4 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  5. 5 Malaga's technology brain gain
  6. 6

    In danger of losing my Spanish?
  7. 7 Heartbreak as Spain's greatest ever swimmer misses out on Olympic qualification
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway: A lasting association with Ronda
  9. 9 Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Ecological packaging factory opens in Guadalhorce valley

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad