Four of the top ten speed cameras issuing fines in Spain are in Malaga province

One of the most active radars in the province and the country is located at the eastern exit of Malaga city.

Four of the speed cameras that registered the highest number of speeding offences in Spain last year are located in Malaga province.

According to a report by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA), the speed camera in Malaga that issued the most fines in 2024 was the one located at kilometre point 968 on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway, in Rincón de la Victoria. It accounts for a total of 67,502 penalties, which represents an increase of almost 1% compared to 2023. It was surpassed only by the radar located at kilometre 20 of the M-40 in Madrid, which issued 74,873 speeding fines, in this case 36% fewer than those recorded in 2023.

The third speed camera in Spain is located in Navarre, specifically at kilometre point 127 of the A-15, that is, near the town of Lekunberri. In fourth place comes the one located at kilometre point 74 of the A-381, in the province of Cadiz, specifically in the section between the municipalities of Jerez de la Frontera and Los Barrios, with a total of 54,835 penalties last year.

Control cameras in Las Pedrizas

In fifth place is another Malaga-based speed camera - the one located at kilometre point 128 of the A-45. This is one of the control devices located in Las Pedrizas, near the Casabermeja tunnel. Sixth comes a radar in the Balearic Islands (at kilometre 9 of the EI-600, in Sant Antoni), followed by one in Seville (at kilometre 83 of the A-92, near the municipality of Osuna).

Malaga province contributes the eight and the ninth speed cameras as well: at kilometre 978 of the A-7, near the exit towards Rincón de la Victoria, between the Cerrado de Calderón and El Palo exits, and at kilometre 10 of the MA-20, a road that functions as a ring road around the city of Malaga.

The tenth camera is located at kilometre point 52 of the M-40, in the El Pardo tunnels in the direction of the A-6.

10,000 fines per day in all of Spain

According to the report, speed cameras issued 3.44 million speeding fines in 2024, which represents an increase of 4% compared to 2023. That means an average of nearly 10,000 fines in the country per day.

Andalucía leads the ranking with the most active speed cameras and 959,592 fines, which represents 27.8% of the total for the country. It is followed by Castilla y León, with 413,343 fines (12% of the total); Valencia, with 366,360 (10.6%); and Castilla-La Mancha, with 310,795 (9%).

The study also draws attention to the fact that some devices have exponentially increased their activity. Among them, two are in Andalucía: at kilometre 245 of the A-4 at Despeñaperros and at kilometre 74 of the 381, at the exit of the Valdeinfierno tunnel, in the direction of Los Barrios, in Cadiz.

President of Automovilistas Europeos Asociados Mario Arnaldo believes that the traffic directorate "should rethink its speed camera policy", given that 70% of road accidents occur on secondary roads, while most of the cameras are on motorways and dual carriageways. This makes the devices unable to perform their main task - preventing road accidents.