Drug-trafficking network busted on the Costa del Sol with 1,680 kilos of cocaine seized and four people arrested

SUR Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 14:21 Compartir

A joint operation of the National Police and the Portuguese customs officers has resulted in four arrests and 1,680 kilos of cocaine seized from a criminal organisation based in Torremolinos on Spain's Costa del Sol. The gang concealed traffic through recreational sailboats from the Caribbean to the EU.

The investigations began in March 2024, when the police identified each of the members, based in Denmark and Torremolinos. One of the sailboats used for the illegal operations was located at the Cap d'Agde port on the French coast. However, the organisation switched boats due to technical issues with the vessel in France. They opted for another boat in Portugal.

The police encountered an obstacle in 2024, when the investigated boat in Portugal was abandoned by the organisation. The members returned to their country of origin, but they came back to Spain and Portugal in 2025 and resumed their activities.

The police traced their movements and requested the reopening of the case, which led to the latest turn of events. They also detected frequent international movements to countries such as Colombia, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.