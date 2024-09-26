Five arrested in Malaga travel agency for allegedly scamming customers leaving them without their holidays

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 26 September 2024, 19:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers have arrested five people in the Florín travel agency in Malaga accused of defrauding dozens of customers who have been left without their holidays. Among those arrested are the owners of the business and staff members, who are alleged to have committed crimes of fraud, money laundering and concealing assets.

As confirmed by the police, so far around twenty complaints have been made involving a total amount of around 40,000 euros, although it is believed that the number of people affected and the amount is much higher.

Police have carried out searches in Malaga and Alhaurín de la Torre as part of the investigation.