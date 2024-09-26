Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Five arrested in Malaga travel agency for allegedly scamming customers leaving them without their holidays
Crime

Five arrested in Malaga travel agency for allegedly scamming customers leaving them without their holidays

Police have already received around 20 complaints and those detained are being investigated for crimes of fraud, money laundering and concealment of assets

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 19:53

Opciones para compartir

National Police officers have arrested five people in the Florín travel agency in Malaga accused of defrauding dozens of customers who have been left without their holidays. Among those arrested are the owners of the business and staff members, who are alleged to have committed crimes of fraud, money laundering and concealing assets.

As confirmed by the police, so far around twenty complaints have been made involving a total amount of around 40,000 euros, although it is believed that the number of people affected and the amount is much higher.

Police have carried out searches in Malaga and Alhaurín de la Torre as part of the investigation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Criticism of Spain's new tourist registration rules heightens as start date is delayed
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to celebrate World Tourism Day with award for an iconic hotel
  3. 3 Young Irish woman seriously injured after being engulfed in flames when dress catches fire at Costa del Sol wedding
  4. 4 Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town hall approves average 25% pay rise for councillors
  6. 6 Torremolinos prepares to celebrate its patron with traditional festivities during San Miguel fair
  7. 7 A flying machine made in Andalucía
  8. 8 Costa del Sol cinema screens set to reopen after ceiling collapse
  9. 9 Sophia Loren, a career that began in Spain
  10. 10 Migrants who arrived by boat on Costa del Sol beach taken to Red Cross centres in Malaga and Algeciras

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad