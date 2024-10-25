Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Violent criminal with long police record arrested in connection with murder of accomplice on Costa del Sol
Crime

Violent criminal with long police record arrested in connection with murder of accomplice on Costa del Sol

Officers continue to investigate the death of the man whose badly beaten body was found with a slit throat at a property in Estepona

Juan Cano

Friday, 25 October 2024, 10:23

National Police officers have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 38-year-old Romanian man whose badly beaten body was discovered on a farm in Estepona earlier this month. SUR can confirm that the police have made an important breakthrough in the case and the suspect is now being investigated “in relation” to the crime.

The man, who was arrested on Thursday (23 October) in Avenida La Palmilla, is well-known to the police as he has been arrested on numerous occasions and almost always for very violent crimes, including the aggravated robbery of an elderly lady. The 37-year-old suspect is also Romanian, and investigators believe that the victim was his accomplice. Police are working on the theory that both men had broken into several farmhouses in Estepona with the intention of burgling them, although this is still to be confirmed.

The badly beaten body of the victim, who had also had his throat cut, was found on Sunday 13 October by the property managers of one of the properties, who alerted the National Police.

The alleged suspect has a record for a homicide in Cadiz in 2006 and was released from prison a decade later, according to the Spanish television channel Telecinco, which also reported that in 2018 he was arrested again for two robberies with violence, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was reportedly granted prison leave this year, although he did not return.

