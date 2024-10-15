Police investigate links between unidentified corpse and several burglaries in Estepona area

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 10:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The body of a man with a cut to his neck found on a rural property in Estepona could be related to burglaries in the local area, according to one police hypothesis.

National Police are still yet to identify the man, whose body was discovered on Sunday 13 October, and are still trying to clarify the reason for the alleged crime and who is behind it. However, one of the theories being considered by investigators is that the incident could be linked to a burglary, sources told SUR.

The property managers of the rural estate raised the alarm after making the grisly find about 1pm on Sunday. The dead man was found among the remains of rubbish and alcohol bottles. According to sources, he had lost a lot of blood and, in addition to the cut on his neck, certain injuries suggested he could have been beaten with some kind of blunt instrument, such as a shovel.

National Police sources said the victim had no connection to the property where he was found. However, it is suspected he could be linked to some of the burglaries that have recently been reported in that area of the municipality. The main hypothesis police are considering would suggest a possible previous disagreement over the distribution of loot as the motive for the violent death.

Investigations, however, are still at an early stage. Police are also not ruling out that the victim was killed at a different location and was dumped at the place where he was discovered, according to sources.

The victim did not appear to have any documents on him. It is suspected he could be a middle-aged man of North African origin, although this is yet to be confirmed. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday 14 October in Malaga city.

Second violent death

This is the second violent death so far this year in Estepona. The previous one happened in the early hours of 12 August at a luxury villa where, apparently, a clandestine party was being held. National Police found the body of a man with at least one gunshot wound to his back.

That morning, residents alerted emergency services, saying they heard several shots fired. A few weeks later, police managed to reveal his true identity, as he was found with a fake passport suggesting he was a 34-year-old Belgian national. However, he was actually of Serbian origin.

The villa where the incident took place was allegedly squatted and was apparently owned in the past by a professional footballer. A man who, according to residents, organised clandestine parties that started when nightclubs closed their doors in the early hours of the morning, had moved in with his partner.