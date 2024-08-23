Man shot dead at clandestine party on Costa del Sol was member of a crime gang and carrying fake ID

Juan Cano Estepona Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's National Police force is still trying to shed light on the killing of a man during a clandestine party in Estepona, although they have finally managed to fully identify and put a name to the victim. And it was not who they initially believed: the deceased turned out to be a Serbian citizen, not a 34-year-old Belgian.

Initially, the investigators were guided by the documentation carried by the deceased, namely a Belgian passport. However, the police soon realised that it was a forgery, so they resorted to fingerprinting during the autopsy and international cooperation with other police forces to discover his true identity.

According to SUR sources, the authorities in Serbia have confirmed that he is a Serbian national and that he is said to have been linked to a criminal organisation based in the Balkans. However, although the victim's past and the criminal activities of this group are still being traced in search of potential enemies, the investigation was oriented from the beginning towards the idea of a chance encounter with his killer at the clandestine party, where a brawl broke out after a possible misunderstanding.

Although it has not been completely ruled out, the hypothesis of a settling of scores related to organised crime has been shelved for now. Proof of this is that the weight of the investigation has been carried from the beginning by the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) in Estepona police station, and not by the Udyco-Costa del Sol, which specialises in drug trafficking, organised crime and the crimes they generate.

"Shots fired"

The shooting incident happened on Monday 12 August. The first call to the emergency services was logged at 8.55am, after a person phoned 112 Andalucía to report that there had been "shots fired" and there was an injured person. Immediately, the National Police, Local Police and the 061 medical services were mobilised. On arriving at the villa, located in Calle Hortensia, on the Paraíso residential estate, the officers found the victim in one of the outbuildings in a pool of blood. Although they tried to revive him, their efforts were in vain. The shot, with an entry wound in the back, was fatal.

The luxury villa where the killing took place was illegally occupied and was apparently owned in the past by a footballer. A man who, according to neighbours, organised clandestine parties that began in the early hours of the morning, moved in with his partner. The Cuban man who currently occupies the house admitted on a Spanish television programme that he organised "private" parties and stated that he was the legitimate owner of the house. However, according to sources, the property is owned by a company; for the police it is regarded as a squat.

Be that as it may, the house in question was on the police radar, as officers already knew, mainly as a result of calls from local residents, of the holding of these clandestine parties which became fashionable during the Covid-19 pandemic.