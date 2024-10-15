Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man found dead with a cut to his neck at rural property in Estepona identified
112 incident

Police have revealed the identity of the victim, who had no association with the property, who also showed signs of having been beaten with a blunt object - possibly a shovel

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:28

The body of a man with a cut to his neck found on a rural property in Estepona has been identified as a 38-year-old Romanian.

The National Police investigation is still open, and for the moment no arrests have been made. Investigators are still probing the causes of the possible crime and who is behind it. The death could be related to burglaries in the local area, according to one police hypothesis.

The property managers of the rural estate raised the alarm after making the grisly find about 1pm on Sunday. The dead man was found among the remains of rubbish and alcohol bottles. According to sources, he had lost a lot of blood and, in addition to the cut on his neck, certain injuries suggested he could have been beaten with some kind of blunt instrument, such as a shovel.

National Police sources said the victim had no connection to the property where he was found. However, it is suspected he could be linked to some of the burglaries that have recently been reported in that area of the municipality. The main hypothesis police are considering would suggest a possible previous disagreement over the distribution of loot as the motive for the violent death.

Investigations, however, are still at an early stage. Police are also not ruling out that the victim was killed at a different location and was dumped at the place where he was discovered, according to sources.

