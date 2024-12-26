Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carol Ann James. SUR
&#039;True pioneer&#039; of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer
Obituary

'True pioneer' of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer

Carol Ann Jame was considered the “heartbeat” of the Estepona-based Experience Group, an award-winning company offering property sales and rentals, holiday services and interior design on the coast since 1970

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Thursday, 26 December 2024, 20:04

Carol Ann James, CEO of many of the companies in the Estepona-based Experience Group, died on Friday 20 December after a two-year battle with cancer. Wife of the award-winning group’s president, Alan James, Carol was considered the “heartbeat” of the group, seeing as she had been a pioneer of property sales and rentals, holiday services, home reform and interior design on the Costa del Sol since 1970.

She was described as “one of the true trail blazers on the coast” in a statement released by her husband, who said that “before she passed, she made it known she wanted us all to share a laugh and raise a glass in celebration of her life and love for everyone”.

“Carol was known for her hearty laugh, kind heart and gentle touch. Many of the clients will remember her well for the professional assistance she has offered them in their travels to Spain. Her advice and gentle assistance was enjoyed by thousands of our clients over the last half century,” her husband said.

“She was someone who saw the potential here and just went for it: a true pioneer. She will be sadly missed,” he added.

