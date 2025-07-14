Explosion of canister at landfill site sparked wildfire at Costa del Sol recycling plant

Emma Pérez-romera Casares Monday, 14 July 2025, 12:49 Compartir

The wildfire that broke out on Friday night at the Casares waste treatment plant on the Costa del Sol was caused by a canister explosion. It quickly spread through the facility due to the strong gusts of wind in the area, but the flames were completely extinguished by 9.40am on Saturday thanks to the work of the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca fire brigade and crews from four Malaga province fire stations.

On Saturday morning, mayor of Casares Juan Luis Villalón and president of the Mancomunidad association of western Costa del Sol municipalities Manuel Cardeña visited the site and assessed the damage and possible risks, which were fortunately prevented.

Zoom The authorities during their visit to the area of the fire at the Casares waste treatment plant. E. Pérez-Romera

Dangers of the wind

The main fear was that the fire was going to spread to the Casares industrial area, given how strong the winds were. The work of the firefighters, who used soil and damp organic waste to suffocate the flames, did not allow the fire to get far.

According to sources, a canister explosion is something to expect when temperatures are so high, but quick reactions are guaranteed by the presence of 24-hour surveillance at the waste treatment plant.