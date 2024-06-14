Swedish school officially opens to serve Estepona area of Costa del Sol

Deputy Mayor Paula Herrera and the Head of Education for Malaga, Miguel Briones, at the opening.

SUR in English Estepona Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Swedish International School in Costalita, Estepona, has held its official opening ceremony.

The school, which had a soft opening a year ago, will grow from this autumn to 75-80 pupils from preschool, primary school to secondary school, the latter with distance learning.

At the opening ceremony recently were Sweden's honorary consul in Malaga, Isabel Pascual Villamor, and representatives from local authorities including the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano. Pascual Villamor said, "This new school means a lot to our Swedish community in Malaga."

This is the eighth international Swedish school in Spain and the 18th in the world. Entertainment was provided for the event by school singers.