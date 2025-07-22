Broad daylight supermarket car park shooting in Estepona: Some 27 shots were fired, one of which almost hit a child

What began as a quiet Sunday afternoon in Estepona on 20 July turned violent when a stray bullet from a gang shootout struck a man ... waiting in a supermarket car park. The victim was sitting in a car with a neighbour's child outside an Aldi store in the Atalaya Isdabe area, while his partner was inside shopping. Police later confirmed that at least 27 shots were fired during the attack, which appeared to target an Audi vehicle.

It was around 6.30pm when Aldi employees and customers started hearing loud bangs coming from the car park. At first, they thought they were caused by firecrackers. However, when they looked more closely, they saw that two individuals had opened fire on an Audi.

The shooters were on foot and despite their efforts, the driver of the Audi managed to escape in the direction of Marbella. There is no information about whether there were other passengers in the vehicle or whether anyone was injured.

According to sources, the two suspects fled on foot, but they might have been picked up by a van heading along the road.

The only person confirmed injured was the man, who was waiting for his wife with a 10-year-old girl in the car. He was wounded in the arm by a stray round, after one of the bullets shattered the vehicle's window. Luckily, the bullet missed the girl. The façade of a house located more than 500 metres from the supermarket was also hit.

The injured man was assisted by other people at the scene, who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until the arrival of the ambulance. He was transferred to Hospital Costa del Sol. His condition is described as "stable".

An investigation has been launched to identify and locate the suspects and determine the motive for the attack.