Broad daylight supermarket car park shooting in Estepona: Some 27 shots were fired, one of which almost hit a child

The actual target of the gunmen reportedly fled in an Audi heading towards Marbella while the suspects apparently escaped in the opposite direction

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Estepona

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:30

What began as a quiet Sunday afternoon in Estepona on 20 July turned violent when a stray bullet from a gang shootout struck a man ... waiting in a supermarket car park. The victim was sitting in a car with a neighbour's child outside an Aldi store in the Atalaya Isdabe area, while his partner was inside shopping. Police later confirmed that at least 27 shots were fired during the attack, which appeared to target an Audi vehicle.

