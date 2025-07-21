Shooting incident in supermarket car park on Costa del Sol leaves one person wounded by stray bullet

There has been a new shooting on the Costa del Sol, this time in Estepona. National Police officers are investigating a confrontation in the car park of a supermarket in the town in which one person was injured by a stray bullet.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, 20 July, in the Atalaya Isdabe area. According to the various sources consulted by SUR, the confrontation took place between the occupants of two vehicles in the Aldi car park on Avenida Matas Verdes.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and collected numerous spent bullet casings while the supermarket's customers took refuge inside the store.

A spokesperson at the Malaga province headquarters for the police force said that the life of the wounded man, who had nothing to do with the shooting incident, is not in danger and an investigation has been opened to try to clarify the reason for the shooting and locate the alleged perpetrators.