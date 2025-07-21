Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Shooting incident in supermarket car park on Costa del Sol leaves one person wounded by stray bullet

It happened on Sunday and store customers took refuge inside the premises after the occupants of two vehicles apparently opened fire on each other

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Estepona

Monday, 21 July 2025, 11:19

There has been a new shooting on the Costa del Sol, this time in Estepona. National Police officers are investigating a confrontation in the car park of a supermarket in the town in which one person was injured by a stray bullet.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, 20 July, in the Atalaya Isdabe area. According to the various sources consulted by SUR, the confrontation took place between the occupants of two vehicles in the Aldi car park on Avenida Matas Verdes.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and collected numerous spent bullet casings while the supermarket's customers took refuge inside the store.

A spokesperson at the Malaga province headquarters for the police force said that the life of the wounded man, who had nothing to do with the shooting incident, is not in danger and an investigation has been opened to try to clarify the reason for the shooting and locate the alleged perpetrators.

