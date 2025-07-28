Seven things to see and do in Estepona on the Costa del Sol this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 28 July 2025, 10:00 Compartir

The town is closely linked to the fishing traditions in this part of southern Spain, with one of the most important ports on the coast of Malaga province's Costa del Sol, but it is also closely linked to agriculture. Estepona, located at the foot of the Sierra Bermeja mountains, is one of the privileged towns that can boast of being located right next to the sea, while also being within one of the most unique mountain ranges in Spain.

In summer, there is plenty to do, from leisure activities, sampling the local gastronomy and beaches, to history, art and even some adventures for the thrillseekers amongst us.

Mirador del Carmen - the cultural beacon that 'lights up' the fishing quarter

Zoom

It is impossible to miss it due to its height, right on the beachfront, but also because it is an innovative project where culture, art, maritime tradition and the Mediterranean itself come together. The Mirador del Carmen cultural centre shines brightly beside the grand boulevard that, for the past year, has undergone a major transformation by combining Estepona's seafront promenade with Avenida de España.

Inside the Mirador del Carmen there is plenty to do: from a library to a music conservatory to an auditorium. It also has an exhibition hall where you can see works of art from the Thyssen Museum collection.

Costa del Sol garden - a walk through what is characteristically Andalusian

Zoom

For several years now, Estepona has been revitalised in this way, right at its heart, with colourful flowerpots, well-kept streets and many pedestrianised stretches for visitors to wander through, thanks also to the involvement of many local residents.

This is what is known today as the 'garden of the Costa del Sol', which includes spaces such as the Plaza de las Flores, but also monuments and symbols of the town centre, such as the Clock Tower, the Church of Nuestra Señora de los Remedios and what remains of San Luis Castle.

Among so many flowers and flowerpots, there is also space for poetry, thanks to some verses compiled in tile mosaics. A good plan for an early afternoon or early morning stroll.

Mural trail - urban art that blends with the buildings

Zoom

If the main attraction in Estepona's historic centre is the aforementioned 'garden', then the trail that takes you round the town's many murals is a big draw on the outskirts of town.

Many are provocative and intriguing. Others fill spaces that, until they were painted, were just a boring white colour, so now they are filled with imagination. Sculptures have also been added, suggesting another possible walk through the streets of Estepona.

Beaches, promenade and watersports marina

Zoom

In addition to what its town centre and nearby mountains have to offer, Estepona has its sights set on the sea. It's home to many of its tourist attractions, with all kinds of beaches, from the most urban of town beaches to the most untamed.

Secluded and quiet coves, alternative-style beach bars, a wide promenade and a marina with plenty of leisure activities and entertainment are just some of the attractions on offer along this stretch of the Costa del Sol, which can be explored on foot or by bicycle along the Senda Litoral (Malaga's coastal path).

Selwo adventure park - a wildlife park for all ages

Zoom

The wildest nature awaits visitors at Selwo Aventura, a theme park that brings together the most exotic wildlife from around the word. Considered the largest animal park in Andalucía, Selwo is a must-see, even in summer, if visiting Estepona.

More than 2,000 animals from all over the planet live there in conditions similar to their natural habitat, such as Bengal tigers, giraffes, white rhinos, lions and the only Asian elephant born in Spain. Visitors can observe the wildlife up close on a tour on foot or in off-road vehicles.

Sierra Bermeja's rivers - adventurous excursions on the Castor and Padrón waterways

Zoom

Estepona also looks towards its mountains for visitor attractions, nestled within the red-tinged Sierra Bermeja. In summer, rivers known for their spectacular bathing pools await the more curious tourists. These pools are especially prevalent in the Castor and Padrón rivers, where there are thrilling, guided gorge walks. Of course, these are not suitable for everyone due to the difficulty of the routes that can involve scrambling over rocks, climbing, navigating narrow ledges and jumping into pools.

Ham fair - tasty evenings on the seafront promenade

This year marks the tenth anniversary for this event, but you would think that it has been going on for decades. This year's Feria del Jamón Popi Ciudad de Estepona, which will be held from 8 - 17 of August, has become one of the great gastronomic events of the year.

For ten days, 65 exhibitors and more than 200 professional ham-carvers will be on Estepona's seafront promenade. There will also be a programme of musical performances featuring nationally renowned artists.