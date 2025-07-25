Costa del Sol to host 10th world ham slicing competition with live music

From left to right, Kiki Morente, José María García Urbano and José María Téllez 'Popi', at the presentation of the X Certamen Mundial del Jamón Ciudad de Estepona.

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:03 Compartir

The tenth Certamen Mundial del Jamón Ciudad de Estepona (world ham-slicing competition) is to return to Estepona's Paseo Marítimo between 8 and 17 August. The town’s mayor, García Urbano, described the initiative as "one of the town's major events that began with great ambition and a desire for continuity and which last year received more than half a million visitors".

More than 200 professional ham slicers will be on 65 stands where visitors can sample ham and other pork products, as well as cheese and wine. The fair will be open between 7pm and 2am.

José María Téllez, known as ‘Popi’, creator and promoter of this event that has been declared of tourist interest in Andalucía, said, “It started as a dream with the aim of attracting people to Estepona and we are now celebrating its tenth anniversary. We have succeeded in attracting tourists and people who talk about ham, the best delicacy we have.”

Flamenco singer Kiki Morente, who is performing on 15 August as part of the free activities, said during the presentation that he was "delighted to be here, very excited, because it is a very nice event for all of us who like music and good food".

In addition to Morente, Joana Jiménez, La Húngara, No me pises que llevo chanclas and Mojinos Escozíos will perform. There will also be a tribute to Andalusian rock band Triana.