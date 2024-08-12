Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man shot dead during party at private villa on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Man shot dead during party at private villa on the Costa del Sol

Spain's National Police force has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the victim's death after the alarm was raised this Monday morning

Juan Cano

Monday, 12 August 2024, 17:36

Officers from Spain's National Police force are investigating the violent death of a man in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. The victim, who suffered at least one bullet wound, was found this Monday, 12 August, inside a villa where a private party had been held during the early hours of the morning.

The first call to the emergency services was recorded at 8.55 am. A person called 112 Andalucía to report that there had been "shots fired" and that at least one person had been injured. Immediately, National Police officers, the Local Police force and the 061 health emergency medical services were mobilised.

On arrival at the property, the officers found the dead body of a man. According to sources close to the case, he had been shot in the back. As yet, the victim has not been identified.

