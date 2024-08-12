Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an 061 ambulance.
Man dies after concrete column falls on him while sitting on a sun lounger in Estepona
112 incident

Man dies after concrete column falls on him while sitting on a sun lounger in Estepona

Police officers, the fire brigade and paramedics rushed to the scene but could only confirm the death of the 66-year-old male

Monday, 12 August 2024, 19:39

Opciones para compartir

A man died this Monday afternoon (12 August) after a concrete column fell on him at a country house in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

Shortly after 5pm, operators received a call requesting help for a man who had a concrete column topple onto while he was sitting on a sun lounger at a property located in Camino del Colibrí. The emergency services call centre alerted the Malaga CPB provincial fire brigade (who did not have to intervene), the 061 health emergency ambulance service, the Local Police and National Police forces.

Medical staff on the scene confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man. No further information has been released about the circumstances of the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Silver wedding couple's daughter among dead in horror accident in Malaga province
  2. 2

    Logic flying out of the window
  3. 3 Seven little-known facts about sunscreen
  4. 4 Spain celebrates strong performance at Paris 2024 Olympics
  5. 5 One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda
  6. 6 The boundless beauty of Almeria's Cabo de Gata
  7. 7 XVIII Douglas' Days event to highlight recent twinning of Teba and Melrose
  8. 8 Costa del Sol resort plans to butt-out cigarettes on beaches
  9. 9

    Neighbours are moving in
  10. 10 Spain win historic water polo gold in Paris

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad