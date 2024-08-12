Man dies after concrete column falls on him while sitting on a sun lounger in Estepona

Monday, 12 August 2024, 19:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A man died this Monday afternoon (12 August) after a concrete column fell on him at a country house in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

Shortly after 5pm, operators received a call requesting help for a man who had a concrete column topple onto while he was sitting on a sun lounger at a property located in Camino del Colibrí. The emergency services call centre alerted the Malaga CPB provincial fire brigade (who did not have to intervene), the 061 health emergency ambulance service, the Local Police and National Police forces.

Medical staff on the scene confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man. No further information has been released about the circumstances of the incident.