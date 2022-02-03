170 kilometres of rural roads and riverbeds cleared in Estepona The work is being carried out as a fire and flood preventive measure and to improve visibility for drivers

Roads in Esptepona have been cleared to prevent fires and flooding / e. g.

Estepona town hall has cleared 170 kilometres and more than thirty rural roads in the last four months, according to the deputy mayor Blas Ruzafa.

Ruzafa pointed out that this work has been done as a preventive measure against forest fires, flooding in the event of heavy rainfall and to improve visibility for drivers on the roads.

The councillor stressed the importance of keeping Estepona’s rural roads clean and clear of vegetation and explained that the council has six employees who have carried out the work.

Ruzafa went on to say that in recent months ditches on La Malagueña, La Alberdina, Nicola and La Cala roads have been cleared, as well as with dry riverbeds running through the town, which he said could also be both a fire hazard in dry conditions and cause flooding in the event of heavy rain.

He concluded by raising the importance of respecting the environment and the dangers of dumping waste in riverbeds and ditches.