Dramatic night-time rescue of 68-year-old French woman who was paddle-surfing off the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 12:39 Compartir

A 68-year-old French woman was rescued in the early hours this morning after she couldn't make her way back to the shore while paddle-surfing in Manilva on the western strip of the Costa del Sol. Spain's maritime rescue service located her around 2am and took her to the hospital, where she was treated for the shock and hypothermia she had suffered.

The first alert came at around 10pm on Thursday evening, indicating that a woman had difficulty getting back to the shore. She had gone out paddle-surfing, but the rough seas presented a problem and she ended up stranded about 800 metres from the shore.

Other people tried to help her by reaching her with their boards, but the conditions and the darkness prevented them from succeeding.

The maritime rescue unit, Guardia Civil, beach services and a medical team were all mobilised to the scene. A helicopter was also sent and ultimately used to transfer the woman to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

When the rescuers found her, the woman was exhausted, clinging tightly to the board, in a state of panic and with signs of early hypothermia. Fortunately, she was quickly rescued and is now recovering.

The maritime rescue services have used this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of safely practicing water sports at sea.