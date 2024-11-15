Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Founder of Feathers Fitness presents cheque to children&#039;s centre
Community spirit

Founder of Feathers Fitness presents cheque to children's centre

Arabella Featherstone visited youth charity Asociación Familia Vicenciana recently to present the team with a donation of just over 1,000 euros

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 15 November 2024, 15:16

Arabella Featherstone, Founder of Feathers Fitness in Sotogrande, visited youth charity Asociación Familia Vicenciana recently to present the team with a donation of just over 1,000 euros. She toured the centre, learned more about their work and ran a fitness activity for the children who attend the centre.

Feathers Fitness are also holding a Christmas charity event in Plaza Blanca, Sotogrande, on 7 December from 11am until 2pm. It will include a 5km fun run, a Christmas carol concert, raffle, auction and festive food and drink. All proceeds will go to Centro Contigo and Apoyo Mutuo San Roque, supporting minors and families in vulnerable situations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Video: The trail of destruction from the latest 'Dana' storm to hit Malaga province, as seen from the air
  2. 2 British couple left homeless after floods in Malaga destroyed the caravan they lived in
  3. 3 Hundreds of tourists evacuated as Malaga river burst its banks following latest 'Dana' storm
  4. 4 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  5. 5 This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province
  6. 6 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  7. 7 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  8. 8 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  9. 9 Decapitated 'trophy' mountain goat found in Granada natural park
  10. 10 Fuengirola Local Police incorporate hybrid off-road SUVs to fleet of patrol vehicles

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Founder of Feathers Fitness presents cheque to children's centre