Founder of Feathers Fitness presents cheque to children's centre

Arabella Featherstone, Founder of Feathers Fitness in Sotogrande, visited youth charity Asociación Familia Vicenciana recently to present the team with a donation of just over 1,000 euros. She toured the centre, learned more about their work and ran a fitness activity for the children who attend the centre.

Feathers Fitness are also holding a Christmas charity event in Plaza Blanca, Sotogrande, on 7 December from 11am until 2pm. It will include a 5km fun run, a Christmas carol concert, raffle, auction and festive food and drink. All proceeds will go to Centro Contigo and Apoyo Mutuo San Roque, supporting minors and families in vulnerable situations.