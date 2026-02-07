Floods in Malaga province: residents told to prepare for evacuation in El Secadero Storm Marta has caused the Guadiaro and one of its tributaries to swell and around 100 people have been evacuated from the Costa del Sol village as a precaution

The municipality has carried out preventive evactuations and has asked other residents to be prepared in case they have to leave their homes.

José Carlos García Casares Saturday, 7 February 2026, 18:47 | Updated 19:26h.

The situation is getting complicated again in El Secadero, the village of Casares with 1,500 inhabitants that was cut off by Storm Leonardo due to the overflowing of the Guadiaro.

This Saturday around 100 residents were evacuated as a precaution, while others are being told to be ready. There are points with no mobile coverage and the electricity supply has been cut off for some time.

These are the consequences of Storm Marta, which is leaving heavy rainfall in the Serranía de Ronda, where the Guadiaro has its source, and in the rest of the basin.

For this reason, the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said on Saturday that "the area could be cut off again today".

If this happens, the consequences will not be the same as with Storm Leonardo, because now there is already an operation deployed in the area, both in the town of Casares and in the neighbouring San Martín del Tesorillo in Cadiz province.

There are members of Spain's military emergency unit (UME), firefighters from the provincial brigade, 061 personnel, civil guards and civil protection volunteers.

In El Secadero there is even a field hospital, a machine capable of generating drinking water from environmental humidity, a helicopter for evacuations, rescue boats, and a school for rehousing, as well as food and basic necessities, which is why Navarro wanted to send out a message of "calm".

"We have to have emergency operations in the villages if they are isolated for anything that may arise," she explained.

The local school ready to take in evacuees, the mayor of Casares speaks to 061 staff in the field hospital and a local resident is given information by the town hall. SUR

At the moment, the river as it passes through San Pablo de Buceite (Cádiz) is registering a flow of 635.92 cubic metres per second after having experienced a rise of almost 100 in just one hour (between 2pm and 3pm), according to data from the Hidrosur network.

The river is at an amber risk level and is growing, and the Hozgarganta, one of its tributaries, is also registering a rise in its flow, while another, the Genal, is more stable.

One hundred people evicted

Casares town hall has been carrying out "preventive work with the population", contacting directly with residents who are in a "situation of greater vulnerability", around 25 families, to inform them and "recommend that they have a bag of clothes, documentation and medication ready in their homes, in case an evacuation is necessary".

The town hall has spoken to the families living in the areas where the water reached their homes in the previous flooding of the Guadiaro, mainly in Calle Gaucín and in the Hondacavada area. In the area of Camino del Papudo some families have already left their homes following the indications of the municipal services.

The school in the town centre, CEIP Los Almendros, is already prepared to receive these evacuees, and others who will be arriving from San Martín del Tesorillo. From both villages there are approximately one hundred people affected, according to Casares town hall, which states that most of them will go to stay with relatives. In addition, one person has been evacuated to the hospital in La Línea de la Concepción due to respiratory problems.

Finally, El Secadero was without electricity supply for approximately one hour today, until just before 2.30pm. The area was already without power for 17 hours (from 10.30pm on Wednesday to 3.30pm on Thursday) and to recover the service Endesa had to reconfigure the electricity network from the control centre in Seville, carrying out the operation from Manilva.