Machines that generate drinking water from humidity taken to Malaga and Cadiz villages in danger of being cut off by flooding

José Carlos García Casares Saturday, 7 February 2026, 19:25 Share

El Secadero, the area of Casares in danger of being cut off again by the overflowing River Guadiaro, now has a drinking water solution. The Junta de Andalucía has provided a water generating machine that can produce drinking water from the ambient humidity.

The are was completely cut off on Wednesday 4 February and is currently only accessible to emergency teams.

As reported this Saturday on social media by regional minister Antonio Sanz one machine was delivered on Friday to the Cadiz town of San Martín del Tesorillo, located less than a kilometre from El Secadero, which was also cut off. On Saturday morning another was taken to El Secadero, which three days ago became the 'ground zero' of the Leonardo storm in the province of Malaga.

The machines have been brought to both towns by the Andalusian Agency for Security and Integral Emergency Management (EMA), which acquired them last December for use in emergency situations to guarantee the availability of water. "Anticipation and planning are key," said Sanz in his message.

Operation

The emergency management in El Secadero and in the municipality of Cadiz is being carried out from the advanced command post (PMA) set up on Thursday in Casares Costa.

Zoom Setting up camp beds in the local school. SUR

In El Secadero, teams of firefighters, Civil Protection, Red Cross and medical personnel have been deployed, as well as a mobile ICU and a helicopter, which has been installed at the fairground, and which will be used to carry out evacuations if necessary. It is also planned to airlift residents of San Martín del Tesorillo to the town of Casares should they need to be evacuated for health reasons.

In case it is necessary for residents of El Secadero to leave their homes, a hundred beds have been set up in the local school. At 4pm on Saturday a Mijas fire brigade team with a light 4x4 vehicle, as well as specific equipment and material for water drainage work was due to travel to the San Martín to join the emergency operation, under the command of the Casares Costa PMA.

The concern now lies in the arrival of Storm Marta. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Guadiaro basin, and in the Serranía de Ronda where the river has its sourcec. Up to 80mm were forecast to fall on Saturday in 12 hours and more than 100 during the whole storm.

Ronda is under an amber warning for rain, as well as wind, as is the area of Cadiz bordering Casares, where the rivers Genal and Hozgarganta join the Guadiaro to the north of El Secadero.