Father, 74, and his 18-year-old son arrested for drug dealing in Estepona
Crime

During a search of their home police officers seized 592 grams of cocaine, two precision scales, an elctroshock weapon, a non-approved defence spray and 13,330 euros in cash

Europa Press

Estepona

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 22:37

National Police officers have arrested a 74-year-old man and his 18-year-old son in Estepona as suspects responsible for the sale of drugs in the Costa del Sol town.

In order to disguise the narcotic substances, they used photographic paper used in printers. During the search carried out in their home, 592 grams of cocaine, precision scales, a taser gun, non-approved defence spray and 13,330 euros in cash were seized, the National Police force said in a statement.

The specialist UDEZ narcotics group, based at the police headquarters in Estepona, began an investigation due to the constant stream of suspected buyers of narcotic substances to a house in the town.

After numerous investigations and surveillance, the police managed to identify the inhabitants of the property, establishing that there were two men, father and son, who were allegedly involved in the sale of drugs. The dog unit from the Malaga provincial police station also took part in the joint operation.

After appearinf before the court, the father was remanded in custody.

