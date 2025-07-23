Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona town hall. E. Pérez-Romera
Estepona town hall claims 50,000 euros back after Boombastic music festival moves to Malaga

A week before the start of the event, the promoters decided to change the location 'without informing the council of the specific reasons'

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 12:12

Following the decision of the organisers of the Bombastic music festival, scheduled for 24, 25 and 26 July, to switch the location to Malaga, Estepona town hall has claimed back the 50,000 euros it paid to subsidise the event.

The promoters made the decision to change the location only a few days before the start of the festival, "without informing the town hall of the specific reasons".

For this reason, the municipal legal services team have initiated proceedings to declare the termination of the collaboration agreement signed by the parties and claim the return of the subsidy due to the company's failure to comply with the contract.

This sudden change of venue affects both the town hall and the people who have already purchased their tickets. The town hall has stated that any claims for refunds or complaints should be directly passed on to the Bombastic Festival organisers or the ticket sales platform.

