Boombastic Costa del Sol changes location and will be one day longer

The organisers point to "production and logistical reasons" for moving the popular music festival from its original venue in Estepona

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 14:34

Organisers of the Boombastic Winamax Costa del Sol have pointed to "production and logistical reasons" as the reason why they are moving the event from Estepona, where it was held last year, to Malaga city.

The festival will be one day longer and finish on Sunday 27 July instead of Saturday 26, "so that we can make the Boombastic Winamax experience of the highest level," they have said.

"We would like to thank Estepona town hall for all the help provided for the event, but for reasons that are out of our hands we are forced to move it to the Malaga Forum (Selvatic)," they added.

The organisers have announced that shuttle buses will be available for those who have tickets for Estepona and a ticket refund period will be set up for those who wish to get their money back.

Among the artists confirmed for the four-day festival are Trueno, DEI V, Luck Ra, Saiko, Steve Aoki, Tiago PZK, Melendi and Marina Reche among others. This is the definitive line-up:

