Estepona to overhaul its children's playgrounds: out to tender for 1.1 million euros

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:33

Estepona town council has put out to tender the renovation and improvement of its municipal playgrounds located both in the town centre and in the outlying areas. The aim of this project is to modernise and bring these children's playgrounds up to higher standards, ready for use and fully compliant with safety regulations.

The initiative includes addressing some of the enclosures with built structures where play and safety elements are in poor condition. These will be replaced by others of higher quality and which are more modern and adapted to the needs of children today.

In this first phase work will proceed in a total of 18 play areas. To be precise, the playgrounds in the following locations will be the first to be refurbished: Cancelada nursery, Plaza de las Nieves (also in Cancelada), Tenencia de Alcaldía de Isdabe, Blas Infante (Picasso district), Espronceda, Plaza Pescadores, Altos de Guadalobón (near the Local Police station), Avenida de Andalucía with Avenida San Lorenzo, Jardín de la Vega, Parque de El Abuelo, Policía Nacional (in Calle Terraza), Recinto Ferial, Plaza de la Comunicación, Plaza de la Concordia (Isdabe), Parque de El Ángel, Santiago Apóstol, Concha Espina and Congreso.

The project is being put out to tender at a base price of 1,088,781.15 euros (IVA sales tax included), with an initial execution period of six months.

To be more precise, the improvement work envisages replacing the protective surfaces previously made up of rubber tiles measuring 100 x 100 x 4.5 centimetres with a continuous safety paving made of rubber that will be four centimetres thick. In addition, the play elements in poor condition that have parts that can be repaired will be removed and transported to the town council's warehouse to be used as spare parts in other elements if possible.

Street furniture that might be in the way of the work, such as nearby litter bins or benches, will also be removed and subsequently relocated within the children's area or in the immediate vicinity once the renovation work is complete.

The new playground equipment or just the one or two particular play items included in the budget will be installed and sited according to the safety area required and following manufacturer's guidelines. Finally, in those areas that do not currently have a demarcated safety area, an enclosure made up of coloured metal fencing 90 centimetres high will be installed.

The work will be awarded to the company that comes in on, or under budget, but not just for this reason. Each proposal must look at the aesthetics and the capacity to stimulate the imaginations of children and how each playground's features might best stimulate their physical and mental development.