Costa del Sol town unveils plan to build new riverside path
Nature

Costa del Sol town unveils plan to build new riverside path

It will be 2.5 kilometres long and will be pedestrian and bicycle friendly

María Albarral

Estepona

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 13:20

Estepona town hall has unveiled a plan to construct a new path along the Guadalmina river. The pedestrian and bicycle friendly path will run parallel to the river for 2.5 kilometres and will be connected to the Atalaya-Isdabe section of the coastal path.

The project will be carried out in two phases. The first will run from the dual carriageway towards Benahavís, and the second from the A-7 motorway to the coastal corridor. The path will also be equipped with lighting and benches.

Vegetation

The project will involve the planting of riverside trees and shrubs such as elm, oleander, willow and poplar. Once the project is tendered and executed, work is expected to be completed in five and a half months. The new river path will be a new attraction to the area, where people will be able to enjoy healthy walks and bicycle rides.

A similar project was carried out in the Arroyo Las Cañas area next to the Selwo animal park and Las Joyas residential area. This path connected Calle Lima with the stretch of the Hacienda Beach-Los Granados del Mar coastal path, allowing access to the town centre.

