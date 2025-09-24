Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona to fill its streets with culture, art, music and food this autumn

The three-day event will feature an octopus and seafood foodie fair and other activities that will entertain the town's residents and visitors

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 17:33

Estepona will fill its streets with culture, food, art, dance, comedy and music this autumn during the celebration of the 'Estepona vive sus calles en otoño' fair between 10 and 12 October.

Councillor for culture and festivities Macarena Diánez presented the event, highlighting the first edition of the Feria del Pulpo (the octopus fair) - an initiative promoted by the town hall, in collaboration with José María Téllez 'Popi', during which local establishments will present their best fish and seafood. The octopus fair, located on Calle Real, will take place on all three days, from 12 noon to 10pm.

Macarena Diánez during the presentation of 'Estepona vive sus calles en otoño'. SUR

In addition, a 17-piece art exhibition 'La procesión va por dentro' by artist Manuel León from Seville will take place on Calle Terraza at 7pm on Friday.

The Love to Sing choir in aid of the Cudeca foundation will take place at 6pm on Friday, at the Mirador del Carmen, followed by Malaga swing-jazz band La Insostenible Big Band at 8pm in El Calvario park. Finally, at 9pm, the Locura Parapa show, hosted by Carlos Moreno El Pulpo, will take place in the outside area of the Mirador del Carmen. Attendees will enjoy a party "with electronic music, dancing, sports, gifts and lots of fun".

Plaza García Caparrós will dedicate the Saturday to the little ones, with games, fairground attractions, sports and workshops, from 12pm to 6pm.

Latin American culture

As part of the initiative aimed at promoting the integration and participation of foreign residents, the Latin American culture day will be held from 12pm onwards on Saturday, 11 October, at the Mirador del Carmen.

Also on that day, at 6pm, the students of the Escuela de Danza y Acrobacia Ocean, headed by sisters Laura and Sara Perea, will perform a dance show on Calle Terraza. At 8pm, Teatro Benavente will perform the comedy Vis a Vis en Hawaii in the Plaza del Reloj.

The Los Secretos - one of the most influential, famous and veteran bands on the Spanish music scene - will perform a concert in the Plaza del Ajedrez, starting at 10pm.

Sunday's programme will start at 12pm in the Plaza Antonio Guerrero with a pasodoble competition with live music by the Orquesta Metrópolis and will continue with a concert by string quartet Con Brío in the Plaza Manilva at 1pm.

The final show will be provided by Roberto Aragón, who, alongside Miguel Salas, will pay tribute to the traditional Andalusian copla music with a concert in the Plaza del Reloj, starting at 7pm.

