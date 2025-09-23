Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The choir during a concert earlier this year. SUR
Community spirit

Costa del Sol amateur choir gears up for its charity autumn concerts

The Love to Sing choir is working on a new and varied repertoire of popular songs from movies and musicals, which will raise funds for the St George's Children's Christmas appeal, Cudeca and the Hogar Betania Christmas toys appeal for local children

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 09:48

The Love to Sing choir is in rehearsals for their upcoming events along the Costa del Sol throughout the autumn and in the lead up to the festive season. The amateur choir is working on a new and varied repertoire of popular songs from movies and musicals for the shows, which will raise funds for the St George's Children's Christmas appeal, Cudeca and the Hogar Betania Christmas toys appeal for local children, among other worthy causes.

The shows begin on Friday 3 October at the CIVIMA theatre in Manilva. The performance starts at 7.30pm and will feature special guest violinist Tatiana Romero Vargas. Tickets cost ten euros and all proceeds will be donated to the St George’s charity in Manilva.

The following Friday (10 October), the choir will perform at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona. Tickets for this concert, which starts at 6pm and is in support of Cudeca, cost five euros in advance or seven euros on the day of the event. Representatives from Cudeca will also be rattling their collection tins and selling their iconic sunflower pins and bracelets.

A further concert will be held at the Fresco Marina restaurant in Sotogrande on 28 November. Tickets for this show will go on sale soon.

For more information and reservations, see the Love to Sing CDS Facebook page, or phone Maggie on 628 16 39 77.

