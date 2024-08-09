Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona hosts annual ham festival, with dishes priced at just five euros
Estepona hosts annual ham festival, with dishes priced at just five euros

The 'Certamen Mundial del Jamón 'Popi' Ciudad de Estepona' will run until 15 August

SUR

Friday, 9 August 2024, 16:59

The ninth Certamen Mundial del Jamón 'Popi', a food festival in Estepona, has kicked off this year with a total of 65 stands and more than 200 professional ham carvers.

The aim of the event, which is taking place on the seafront until 15 August, is to boost the local meat industry, and therefore indirectly help other agri-food producers in the province, too.

The organisers have predicted that the number of visitors will exceed last year's figure of 500,000. From 7pm to 2am, attendees will be able to buy Iberian ham and other pork products, as well as local cheeses and artisan breads.

Visitors can also see for themselves professional ham carvers at work, and try freshly sliced dishes for just five euros. There are also wines and beers local to Malaga available at the bars.

The 'Jamón Festival Music', the entertainment at the event, offers free musical performances every day from 11.30pm. From 9 to 15 August, there will be performances from Fernando Caro and Saray Jiménez, Centellas, La Húngara, Los Inhumanos, Seguridad Social, El Callejón and Gloria Bendita, Miguel Sáez and Mario Méndez.

The event, declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in Andalucía, is organised by the professional ham carver José María Téllez 'Popi' and the town hall, and is sponsored by the brand 'Sabor a Málaga' and the regional ministry of tourism.

