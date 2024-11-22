Eight-storey library opens in Estepona

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 22 November 2024, 16:42

Estepona town hall yesterday (Thursday) officially opened its new Biblioteca de Culturas Contemporáneas in the imposing Mirador del Carmen cultural centre and viewpoint tower.

Spread over eight floors, the new facility was inaugurated after an open day which allowed the public to check out the first hand what's on offer.

The first two floors of the library are separate areas, as they are dedicated to children and young people, and are not connected to each other. From the third floor up to the eighth, they are connected internally by a staircase linking a 'future zone', area for games, a space for newspaper archives and research, coworking spaces and workshop areas. On the top floor will be an audiovisual space for cinema and music projects.