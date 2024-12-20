Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona doctor attacked for not being able to extend a patient&#039;s sick leave, union reports
112 incident

Estepona doctor attacked for not being able to extend a patient's sick leave, union reports

The SMM claims that the companion of a patient "verbally harassed, insulted, chased after and shoved" a doctor, and that the case is pending trial

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Friday, 20 December 2024, 13:12

The steady stream of attacks on healthcare workers continues in the province. The most recent incident took place on 5 December at the Estepona health centre. Apparently, the companion of a patient "verbally harassed, insulted, chased after and shoved" a doctor, according to a report by the Malaga medical union SMM.

The incident took place allegedly after the doctor informed the patient that the legal time limit for issuing a backdated medical leave certificate had expired. Due to the reaction of the patient and the companion, and the tense atmosphere that arose - as reported by the union - the doctor alerted the centre’s security guard.

Despite the presence of the security professional, they were unable to calm the woman or prevent her from following the doctor to an adjacent consulting room, where she had sought refuge. "By shouting, hitting, and shoving, she managed to force the door open and pushed the professional," the SMM said.

The facts, as the union pointed out, have been reported and the doctor is awaiting a date for a speedy trial. On Wednesday, medical professionals gathered at the entrance of the centre to express their rejection of this latest case of aggression against a healthcare worker.

"This type of situation should never happen nor have to be endured, especially when they arise purely from bureaucratic matters with instructions imposed by other institutions, in which family doctors neither intervene nor decide; they are merely the messengers who face the consequences and are even attacked," the union claimed.

The SMM is therefore demanding that the regional health service (SAS) take charge of this type of bureaucratic problem through another body with the power to deal with labour disputes with the medical inspectorate itself.

