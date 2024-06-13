Cudeca charity shop in Estepona moves to bigger premises

Tony Bryant Estepona Thursday, 13 June 2024, 12:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Cudeca Foundation has announced the relocation of its second shop in Estepona, an establishment that has been serving the public for 29 years. The store has moved to the new 167-square-metre premises in Avenida Prolongación San Lorenzo due to its continuous growth, and the charity said the change of premises will “allow us to offer a better service and have a larger space, both in the sales area and in storage.

The new shop, which will be run by a team of around 30 dedicated volunteers, will help Cudeca to continue providing support to the community and financing free palliative care for people with advanced-stage illnesses.

The new facility will be officially inaugurated on Friday 14 June at 1pm.