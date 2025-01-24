Croma HM Hoteles announces new openings in Estepona

Javier Almellones Madrid Friday, 24 January 2025, 15:14 Compartir

The general manager of Croma Hospitality Management, Miguel Ángel Carrillo Merino, has announced that, within the next few years, the chain will open two new hotels in the town centre of Estepona. During the international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Fitur, Carrillo stated that the Costa del Sol town is one of the three most important areas in the company's expansion plans, along with Torremolinos and the Dominican Republic.

Croma HM Hoteles already has four establishments in Estepona: Hostal La Malagueña, Hotel Mediterráneo, Hostal San Miguel and the La Viu luxury flats. In addition, other towns on the western coast of Malaga, such as Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Fuengirola, as well as the Dominican Republic, already host enterprises of the company.

With the two expected additions in Estepona, Croma HM Hoteles will now have around ten properties, most of which are hotels, but also apartment complexes, and close to 600 beds. The company’s business model is centred on leasing and managing hotels on behalf of their owners.

On the first day of Fitur, Estepona also took the opportunity to present the town's great cultural emblem - the Mirador del Carmen socio-cultural centre, which has now opened all of its facilities. The so-called 'cultural lighthouse' (a lookout tower facing the sea) is already one of the main cultural facilities on the Costa del Sol. Despite its recent inauguration, it has already attracted important events that have highlighted the town hall's decisive commitment to culture.

José María García Urbano, mayor of Estepona, also presented the Boombastic Music Festival, which will be held at the Estepona fairground on 24, 25 and 26 July, and the tenth edition of the 'Popi Ciudad de Estepona' World Ham Competition, scheduled for 8 to 17 August.

Other municipalities of the western part of the Costa del Sol that also presented their projects on 21 January within the Andalucía stand at Fitur were Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Torremolinos. The Círculo de Empresarios of Torremolinos announced key features of the next Espeto (sardine) competition, while Fuengirola was committed to promoting the MareNostrum festival, which is also reaching its tenth year. Meanwhile, Casares received the 'Q Quality Beaches', 'S Sustainability Beaches' and 'Smart Tourist Destination' certifications from the ICTE.

The Axarquía region also played a leading role, with presentations and events held in Rincón de la Victoria, Nerja and its caves, Alfarnate, Vélez-Málaga and Alfarnatejo. The association of municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía area projected its new tourism campaign.

Sierra de las Nieves announced its Tourism and Destination Sustainability Plan, complemented by the launch of the e-commerce platform Sierra de las Nieves market, which is already operational with over eighty local businesses and companies participating. The presence of Ojén stood out with the fiftieth edition of the Castillo del Cante Flamenco festival and the Tajo Negro mountain race.

Other Costa del Sol inland municipalities that contributed to Andalucía's Fitur were Ronda (with its Desfiladero del Tajo), Cuevas Bajas (with 'Villa Morá), as well as Alameda, Villanueva del Rosario, Campillos, Villanueva de Algaidas and Montejaque.