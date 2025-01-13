Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The choir performing at the international day in Manilva. SUR
Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during &#039;popular&#039; 2024 concerts

Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during 'popular' 2024 concerts

The Love to Sing Costa del Sol choir raised a total of 3,310 euros during 12 concerts held at different charity events along the coast last year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:18

The Love to Sing Costa del Sol choir performed 12 charity concerts during 2024, during which the Manilva-based amateur group raised a total of 3,310 euro for local charities and worthy causes.

Among the concerts offered included a performance at the international festival and family day at Castillo de la Duquesa, an event organised by the foreign residents’ department of Manilva town hall.

The choir also entertained at the Collective Calling charity fund raiser held at the Doña Julia Golf Club, organised to support the ‘Showered with Love’ campaign to provide a mobile shower and personal hygiene unit to the homeless along the coast.

The LTS members also offered their services at an event organised by Estepona town hall for the Spanish cancer association, AECC, along with their annual Christmas concerts, which spokesperson Allyson Middleton said “are becoming more and more popular with the public, with ever increasing attendance and plentiful donations into the collection tins.”

“The LTS is very grateful for the continued support of the public for its generosity, and to the town halls and associations for their collaboration on all the events,” Middleton said.

The LTS is now preparing for their busy 2025 schedule, and anyone interested in joining the choir, and those who would like to book the choir for a fundraising event, should contact Maggie on 628 163 977 or email love2singmanilva@gmail.com

