Carrefour opens new budget Superco store in Estepona With the other openings in the pipeline, Andalucia will be the region with the most Superco stores in Spain. The chain claims to be at least 10 per cent cheaper than other budget supermarkets

The French supermarket giant Carrefour has opened a new Superco store in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol. It is the eight Superco market to be opened in Malaga province recently.

Earlier this month a Superco was opened in Torremolinos and Carrefour plans to open more Superco stores in Tarifa and Algeciras in Cadiz, making Andalucia the region with the most Supercos in Spain. In total there are 38 Superco markets nationwide.

The store promotes itself as “super” value and its products as “super fresh”. It sells fruit, vegetables and packaged food and claims to be at least 10 per cent cheaper than other budget supermarkets such as Lidl or Aldi.

The first Superco opened in Seville in 2012 “with a clear objective to offer the public an economic alternative to a supermarket.”

The Estepona Superco is located at Urb. Bell Air - Cº Calderón s/n. It employs 35 people, has a shop floor of 1,332 square metres, a checkout line with six terminals and 53 parking spaces.