Man leaves elderly victim homeless after fooling him into selling his house on the Costa del Sol
Fraud

The man, who was also the victim's carer, took advantage of his cognitively impaired state to commit the fraud

Irene Quirante

Estepona

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:38

A man who fooled a cognitively impaired 78-year-old man he cared for into selling his home has been convicted.

According to the sentence, seen by SUR, the accused took advantage of the victim's "situation of vulnerability" to convince him to sell his home for a price well below the market price. The accused then kept money from the sale.

The victim had a moderate cognitive impairment that limited his ability to make decisions in May 2021. He then signed a sales contract on 28 May of that year for which he received three cheques for 44,000 euros which he paid into his bank account, and 31,700 euros in cash, which the accused misappropriated, as well as leaving the elderly man without a place to live.

On 31 May and 2 June, the accused went to a Sabadell bank branch where the victim had opened his bank account in order to get hold of the money deposited. The bank's employees then raised the alarm with authorities, as the elderly man seemed disorientated.

National Police launched an investigation and arrested the carer before he could dispose of the money. The man was sentenced to two years in prison, and slapped with a 1,080-euro fine. He will also need to pay 31,700 euros in compensation to the elderly victim.

However, the accused will not be thrown behind bars as he was given a suspended prison sentence. This involves a condition of not committing a crime for two years as well as being in constant communication with the courts.

