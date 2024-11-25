Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The choir during a fundraising concert earlier this year. SUR
Amateur choir to offer festive favourites during charity Christmas concert

The Love to Sing choir will perform at the El Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona on Friday 13 December, a night of festive favourites in aid of the Spanish cancer association

Tony Bryant

Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:51

The Love to Sing amateur choir will perform its special Christmas concert at the El Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona on Friday 13 December, a night of festive favourites that will benefit cancer patients. Organised by the town hall, the show starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm), and early arrival is advised seeing as there is limited seating.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 16,900 euros for local charities and worthy causes with their concerts.

Members of the choir will be accepting donations after the show in aid of the Estepona branch of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, which has been offering care services to cancer patients and their families since 2023.

The association offers free essential services for patients and their families, including psychological care, physiotherapeutic care, social counselling, along with yoga workshops, handicrafts, sewing, dance, fan painting and English classes.

