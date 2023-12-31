38-year-old man dies after being run over on AP-7 motorway in Estepona

Europa Press Sunday, 31 December 2023, 09:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 38-year-old man died on the Costa del Sol on Saturday night (30 December) after being run over on the AP-7 motorway in Estepona. Another 39-year-old man was also injured in the incident, according to the Junta's Emergencias 112 Andalucía service.

The accident happened at kilometre 1068+400 of the AP-7, in the direction of Malaga, a few minutes before 10pm due to circumstances that have not been disclosed, said 112 in a statement.

It was road maintenance workers who raised the alarm and alerted 112 to request the health services and police to attend the incident.

When the medical team arrived at the scene they could only confirm the death of a 38-year-old man. Health sources reported that another man was injured in the incident with poly contusions, although he did not need to be taken to hospital.