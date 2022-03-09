New employment platform in Spain aims to retain talent in hospitality sector The online Check-In Jobs system enables employers in the tourism industry to invite candidates to apply for jobs

There is a need to retain talent and put an end to the problems of finding qualified workers in the hospitality sector, and that is why the Spanish Hotel and Tourist Accommodation Confederation (CEHAT) and the Hotel Technology Institute (ITH) have just created Check-In Jobs, a nationwide pool of employment and talent which enables employers and candidates to connect within seconds.

Check-In Jobs uses the technology of beWanted, one of the biggest employment platforms for young people in Europe and Latin America, through which thousands have found work.

The World Tourism Organisation says that one in ten jobs worldwide is in the tourism sector, and depending on the geographical location the percentage can be as high as 40 per cent. A study carried out by Adecco also shows that a training in tourism is among the 20 careers which offer more professional opportunities and possibilities for the future in Spain this year.

The most sought-after profiles are digital, direct customer service and data analysts. “Tourism doesn’t just mean hotels, it means geographical destinations and there are innumerable opportunities for employment because this is one of the sectors which is evolving most,” says the report. “There are also many different types of company in the tourism sector, from the traditional types of accommodation and travel agencies to leisure companies, guides, shows, conferences, and the more innovative and disruptive business models on the market”.

On the Costa del Sol, data for the final quarter of last year shows that 117,415 people were employed in the tourism sector, which was 17.5 per cent of all jobs in the province. The figure shows that employment in the sector was recovering after the paralysis in 2020 because of the pandemic, and indicates that growth has been 18.4 per cent.

Most of the jobs were in the hospitality sector, which in Malaga accounts for nearly 70 per cent of workers. According to this report, which is from the Costa del Sol Tourist Board, 78 per cent of employees in this industry are salaried, and 58 per cent have a permanent contract.