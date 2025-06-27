Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Easyjet plane waits on the runway for take-off. SUR
Easyjet cancels 11 flights in Malaga on final day of cabin crew strike

The affected aircraft were destined for Geneva, London, Basel, Zurich, Bristol, Marrakech, Manchester and Nantes

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Friday, 27 June 2025, 14:27

The last day of the Easyjet cabin crew strike started with more flights cancelled than on the previous two days of stoppage. According to data from the USO union, 11 operations have been suspended, 22 if we count the return flights to Basel, Zurich, Marrakech, Manchester and Nantes. Flights to London Gatwick, Geneva and Bristol, with two planes each scheduled for the day, have also not taken off from Malaga Airport.

The strike has a significant effect, because Easyjet has a base of operations at Malaga Airport in the summer. Moreover, the airline ranks third in passenger volume in general. Cabin crew in Spain are protesting against the unequal payment conditions compared to those offered to their colleagues in other countries. For example, although Easyjet workers in Portugal and Italy have the closest salaries to those of the Spanish employees, they still earn 30% more. Out of the total 657 cabin crew members who have been called to protest 127 are based in Malaga.

In response, Easyjet has stated: "We take our responsibilities as an employer very seriously and employ all our staff under local contracts, which are aligned with local legislation and market practice. It is therefore not possible to compare working conditions between different jurisdictions. In addition, we continue to receive a high number of applications for cabin crew positions in Spain, which is a testament to the competitive conditions we offer in the market." The company has confirmed the number of cancelled flights in Malaga, expecting to operate 64% of the original schedule.

According to AirCashBack, which defends passengers' rights, those who have been affected by the strike "are entitled to compensation of between 250 and 600 euros, depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight", as well as in the case that the flight is cancelled.

