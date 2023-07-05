Drought crisis measures introduced on western strip of the Costa del Sol Fuengirola is cleaning its streets with non-potable water, Torremolinos has closed 50% of the beach showers and footbaths, and Benalmádena will the review the measures every week

The western strip of the Costa del Sol has seen some new measures put in place to help tackle the drought crisis affecting Malaga province. The Junta de Andalucía convened Drought Management Commission has extended its limitations on the use of water to towns on coast as part of the drive to cut consumption by ten per cent across the province, while minimising the impact on the daily activity of the tourism sector.

So far the reaction of the local councils has been mixed. In Torremolinos, there has been a decision to cut off the water supply to 50 per cent of the showers and footbaths on the municipality's beaches. The measure will last until 31 August. In addition, sources said that since last June the council has reduced water consumption for the irrigation of green areas by 30 per cent.

In Fuengirola there is a poster campaign to raise awareness among beach users asking for responsible water consumption. Another measure being implemented by the local council is to clean the streets with non-potable water.

In Benalmádena, following an initial emergency meeting to address the issue of water scarcity, future - more restrictive - measures will be considered on a weekly basis said the mayor Juan Antonio Lara.

An awareness campaign for responsible consumption is also to be launched shortly. Other measures include a spray system for street cleaning to reduce consumption; a ten per cent reduction in the irrigation of municipal parks and gardens; and a plea from the town hall to golf courses to use recycled water.

Recently elected Lara said that "channelling wastewater to the various green areas of our municipality is a challenge that lies ahead of us", due to the lack of planning by the previous administration.

Mijas Town Hall said that it is finalising the measures to be implemented, which will be specified in the next few days.