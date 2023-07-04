Drought crisis: Rincón de la Victoria is latest Costa del Sol town to cut footbaths or showers on beaches SUR has compiled a list of Malaga province beaches where restrictions are being applied in an effort to protect the water supply this summer

Having announced only last week that the footbaths on beaches in Rincón de la Victoria town would remain operational "for the time being" the town hall has as of today, Tuesday 4 July, cut them off.

Furthermore, the municipality is extending its list of urgent measures to save drinking water in view of the serious drought situation in the province of Malaga, especially in the Axarquía region and the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said in a statement earlier this week, "We have to act responsibly in the face of the alarming drought situation in which we find ourselves to guarantee the supply to citizens".

Cooperation

He has called on the cooperation of residents and visitors, "regretting the inconvenience this may cause, but the water shortage is already a reality that will affect the population if we do not do something about it".

The list includes prohibitions on the use of drinking water for watering gardens, parks, green areas, street washing, filling or refilling private swimming pools and washing cars outside of authorised establishments.

The restrictions, which came into force today, Tuesday 4 July, will remain in place indefinitely and until a new decree is issued annulling them or declaring the end of the drought. The document has been posted on Rincón de la Victoria town hall’s website: www.rincondelavictoria.es/bandos

Local cleaning company, Greencón, has been using non-drinking water to clean municipal facilities, and Añoreta golf course has been irrigated with reclaimed water for years.

A campaign to raise awareness and give advice to residents as to how to reduce water consumption is to be launched by the town hall and the local water company Hidralia.

Eastern strip Costa del Sol beaches without water in showers and footbaths