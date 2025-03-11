Police identify youth who drove at three times the maximum speed limit on Costa del Sol motorway

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 11:55 Compartir

The Guardia Civil's traffic division in Malaga and city's Local Police force have identified the driver, 20, who drove at three times the motorway speed limit (300km/h) and performed reckless manoeuvres on the A-7 motorway in the province in September 2024.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning and was captured by a video, which was then published on social media. Although the suspect later deleted all the content he had uploaded, it was that viral content that the police officers used during their investigation.

They successfully identified the young man and the car, even though the suspect had transferred the vehicle to another person two days after the video was published. The investigation lasted several months and the case has now been handed over to the Malaga courts.