Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Driver caught speeding at 213km/h on a road limited to 80 in Malaga

Driver caught speeding at 213km/h on a road limited to 80 in Malaga

The Guardia Civil has identified the driver, a 23-year-old man from Roquetas de Mar, who is alleged to have committed an offence against road safety

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Monday, 31 July 2023, 16:16

Compartir

The Guardia Civil is investigating a 23-year-old man for an alleged road safety offence after he was caught driving a high-end vehicle at 213km/h in an 80km/h speed limit stretch of the A-7 in Malaga province.

According to the force, the traffic authorities were able to identify and locate the suspect, who was driving an Audi vehicle, after his speed, almost three times the limit, was recorded by a fixed camera.

According to Guardia Civil, the driver, who is from Roquetas del Mar (Almeria), faces a possible prison sentence of three to six months, a fine of six to twelve months or community service of 31 to 90 days.

In any case this penalty would go hand in hand with the loss of his licence to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of between one and four years.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan Infoca aircraft and ground crews bring wildfire in Antequera under control
  2. 2 Two young paddle boarders help rescue couple stranded on rocks in Marbella
  3. 3 Benalmádena ice rink at risk of closure with 50 jobs in jeopardy
  4. 4 Police in Malaga take down criminal organisation that exploited construction workers
  5. 5 Mediterranean sets new sea temperature record after registering 28.7C in July
  6. 6 Malaga breaks export record in first five months of 2023, generating whopping 1.33 billion in sales
  7. 7 Torremolinos garden centre, a place where those with disabilities can blossom

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad