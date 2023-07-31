Driver caught speeding at 213km/h on a road limited to 80 in Malaga The Guardia Civil has identified the driver, a 23-year-old man from Roquetas de Mar, who is alleged to have committed an offence against road safety

The Guardia Civil is investigating a 23-year-old man for an alleged road safety offence after he was caught driving a high-end vehicle at 213km/h in an 80km/h speed limit stretch of the A-7 in Malaga province.

According to the force, the traffic authorities were able to identify and locate the suspect, who was driving an Audi vehicle, after his speed, almost three times the limit, was recorded by a fixed camera.

According to Guardia Civil, the driver, who is from Roquetas del Mar (Almeria), faces a possible prison sentence of three to six months, a fine of six to twelve months or community service of 31 to 90 days.

In any case this penalty would go hand in hand with the loss of his licence to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of between one and four years.