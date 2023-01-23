Could it snow at low levels in Malaga this week?: forecasters warn a ‘surprise’ might be in store on Tuesday According to the forecasts, the cold snap will continue in the province throughout the week with maximums that will not exceed 15C

The cold weather rages on in the province. And it will continue to carry the meteorological baton for the whole week in Malaga.

At a national level, this Monday (23 January) is marked by snowfall in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Iberian systems, and widespread frost is expected in practically the whole of Spain, according to forecasts from the state weather agency Aemet.

A dozen regions have active alerts in place for cold, wind, snow and waves. At the moment, Malaga is rid of this icy map, but tomorrow, Tuesday 24 January, a "surprise" could arrive that could turn low level areas of the province white, the weather expert José Luis Escudero has revealed in his SUR blog 'Storms and lightning'. The key lies in a "line of instability" caused by storm Hannoler in the Alboran Sea, the local forecaster said.

“Some weather models are showing some weak showers today on the coast of Malaga for tomorrow Tuesday. Aemet establishes a 45% probability at points on the western coast. If they do occur, there would be snow from 700 or 800 metres in the mountains near the sea. In addition, on Tuesday morning and late at night we could see lightning off the coast,” added Escudero.

But we will have to wait a few more hours to find out if the weather models are fine-tuned and if the snow will arrive.