Costa del Sol remains under yellow risk weather alerts today for 60 km/h gusts of wind and three-metre-high waves

It is set to be a complicated Saturday on the beaches of Malaga province. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has extended the yellow warning for coastal phenomena that has been in effect since Friday. Aemet is forecasting wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of three metres high. The warning will be in force until 8pm hours along the entire coastline from Manilva to Nerja.

It will not be the only weather warning that will turn yellow on the map of Andalucía today. Aemet is also keeping the provinces of Almeria and Granada in check on 12 July, also due to wind and waves. In the region, the state agency forecasts cloudy skies with low clouds on the Atlantic side this Saturday, although they will tend to clear from midday onwards. In the rest of the region, the skies will be partly cloudy or clear, with some cloudiness in the eastern mountain ranges.

As for temperatures, minimum temperatures will fall in the eastern third and will remain unchanged in the rest of the area. Maximum temperatures will remain unchanged in the western third, but will fall in the rest of the Andalucí region. Winds will be light westerly, with moderate intervals in the afternoon, while on the Mediterranean coast, moderate to strong westerlies will prevail.

In Malaga, the mercury will oscillate in the city today between a minimum of 23C and a maximum of 31 degrees. Aemet has already deactivated the wind warning for tomorrow, Sunday. Gusts of 15 kilometres are expected and temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 32C.