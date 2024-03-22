Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The protest in the centre of Malaga on Thursday. Migue Fernández
Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
Drought crisis

Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest

Companies say they will be forced to lay off workers if "these drastic measures are not modified"

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:11

Compartir

More than 160 people belonging to some 50 companies from along the Costa del Sol have joined a movement started by Andrés Marín, owner of a gardening firm in Benalmádena, to protest against measures included in the Junta de Andalucía's drought decrees. These include the ban on watering green spaces and the filling and refilling of private swimming pools.

Marín's supporters come from industries such as gardening, plant nurseries, lifeguard and pool maintenance companies. They say they will be forced to lay off workers if "these drastic measures are not modified".

They want the Andalusian government to be more flexible and allow them "moderate use" supervised by water companies. They claim they are being discriminated against while some other industries are operating normally with water.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad