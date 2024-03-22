Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 160 people belonging to some 50 companies from along the Costa del Sol have joined a movement started by Andrés Marín, owner of a gardening firm in Benalmádena, to protest against measures included in the Junta de Andalucía's drought decrees. These include the ban on watering green spaces and the filling and refilling of private swimming pools.

Marín's supporters come from industries such as gardening, plant nurseries, lifeguard and pool maintenance companies. They say they will be forced to lay off workers if "these drastic measures are not modified".

They want the Andalusian government to be more flexible and allow them "moderate use" supervised by water companies. They claim they are being discriminated against while some other industries are operating normally with water.