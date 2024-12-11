Costa del Sol in 'Top 10' of highest-rated destinations worldwide for Christmas holidays

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:56

The spectacular festive light and music shows and Christmas markets in the provincial capital of Malaga, the weather and unique sights and places such as the Caminito del Rey or the Dolmens of Antequera are just some of the attractions that have placed the province in the Top 10 of the best-rated tourist destinations in the world to enjoy Christmas, according to a report by TUI Musement. This online platform that specialises in excursions and tourism activities has compiled the best options to visit at this time of year based on the evaluations of the experiences made by tourists themselves. To be clear, the analysis was done on user ratings of trips made during the month of December in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

With these data this travel company then compiled a ranking that includes the ten ideal places to visit at this time of year, covering both options for sun lovers and for those who prefer more of a winter wonderland. From the beach paradises of Thailand and Cape Verde to the northern lights in Finland, the list includes three Spanish destinations: Costa del Sol, in seventh place, Fuerteventura, in ninth and Lanzarote completes the list at tenth place.

Topping the list of unforgettable Christmas destinations is Thailand's largest island, Phuket, which gets an average score of 8.6 for attractions such as speedboat excursions to the heavenly Phi Phi Islands, tours of the colourful old town and visits to the Big Buddha statue. The survey also pointed out that it's a great place to soak up the sun in the middle of December.

Meanwhile, the report said of the Costa del Sol that "in addition to exploring the natural wonders of the region, such as the curious rock formations of El Torcal and the legendary suspended footpath of the Caminito del Rey, during the month of December one of the most appreciated guided tours are the tours to see the Christmas decorations in the city of Malaga, famous for its light shows." The reports shows that the Costa has achieved a score of 8.15 from visitors rating their experience.

'Top 10' highest-rated destinations worldwide for Christmas holidays

Ahead of the Costa del Sol's seventh place TUI Musement places New York in second place, highlighting the Big Apple's Christmas magic, climbing iconic lookouts such as SUMMIT One Vanderlbilt as a must-do, along with Broadway musicals and guided tours of Dyker Heights, the famous neighbourhood in southwest Brooklyn known for its Christmas decorations.

In third place is Madeira, followed by Thailand's Krabi for the famous jungle safaris, to swim in the Emerald Pool or climb up to the Tiger Cave Temple, one of the most spectacular sanctuaries in Thailand. Thailand is also where the fifth destination on the list is located: Khao Lak, where adventurers can discover the famous James Bond Island during a kayaking excursion around Phang Nga Bay.

Just ahead of the Costa del Sol is Sal in Cape Verde, with emblematic places such as Pedra Lume and Kite Beach, and both destinations are followed by Lapland Yllas in Finland, but then we go from enjoying the snow and the cold to end the list with the winter sun and the beaches of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.