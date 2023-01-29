Cold snap continues with chance of snow at low levels on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province State weather agency Aemet has set the probability of rain on the coast at 90% from 12 noon to 6pm and, with the low temperatures, those drops could leave a light white blanket in some areas again

Snowfall at low levels, minimum temperatures below zero or coastal phenomena kept around twenty provinces in eleven regions around Spain on weather warnings on Saturday, according to the state weather agency Aemet.

In Malaga province, this Sunday (29 January) there are no active weather alerts, but scarves, gloves and coats will continue to be the main requirements this weekend.

The state weather agency forecasts a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies in Andalucía, except for intervals of cloudiness on the eastern Mediterranean coast where a shower that could be accompanied by storms is not ruled out. In addition, as happened last week, when a hail storm surprised several municipalities of the province, the snow level could be at low altitudes, between 700 and 800 metres. Temperatures will drop, with frost in many inland areas.

At the moment, Aemet forecasts there is a 90% probability that Malaga city will register rainfall between 12 noon and 6pm this Sunday. And those drops could leave a light white blanket. “On Sunday, in the early afternoon and at night there is a possibility of seeing snow at low levels on the Malaga coast, above 700 and 800 metres. Mainly on the west coast. The unstable cold air at high altitudes and the humid easterly winds could bring these precipitations. In the event that some showers fall in the capital of Malaga, snowflakes could be seen in the Fuente de la Reina", warns the meteorology expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Storms and Lightning.

The forecast for this Sunday, 29 January / sur

Next week

This instability will continue into next week. “On Monday morning the probability of snowfall will continue. On this occasion we could have a line of instability in the Alboran Sea, similar to the one last Tuesday that brought the storms. Most of the models show these strong showers in the sea and areas close to the Strait, as is the case of Ceuta. This Sunday we will know better how it will affect us on Monday, he added.

As for the temperatures, this Sunday they will move in between a minimum of 6C and a maximum of 13 degrees in Malaga city. Looking ahead to Monday they will pick up a couple of degrees and will remain between 7 and 15 degrees. During the next week, however, low temperatures will continue, with maximums below 17 degrees at least until Friday.